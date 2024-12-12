Asimov Press

Home
Notes
The Long Read
Fiction
The Column
Data Briefs
Updates
Archive
About

January 2025

The Quest for Universal Flu Vaccines
Modern flu vaccines have an average efficacy of just 40 percent, and they must be revamped each year. How can we make vaccines that are “universal” …
9
The Gentle Romance
What the journey from AI assistant to full-virtuality can teach us about the nature of love.
  
Richard Ngo
12
Gregor Mendel's Vanishing Act
After his death in 1884, thousands of Gregor Mendel’s letters and notes — filled with scientific data and figures — were destroyed. What did the friar…
  
Niko McCarty
7
Stories We'd Like to Publish (Part II)
A sizeable list, covering everything from "The $100 Electron Microscope" to "A Brief History of NSAIDs." Come write with us!
  
Asimov Press
5
Edwin Cohn and the Harvard Blood Factory
How a chemistry “purist” built one of World War II’s greatest applied R&D laboratories.
  
Eric Gilliam
4
Asimov Press’ New Book, Written in DNA
Pre-orders are open for the first commercially-available book to be encoded in DNA and sold in both mediums. Learn more at press.asimov.com.
  
Asimov Press
5

December 2024

© 2025 Asimov Press
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture