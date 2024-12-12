Subscribe
A Search for Sick Animals
A 2020 study suggests that monkeys can develop Parkinson’s, just like humans. Why haven't the findings been duplicated, and what will it take to find…
Feb 5
Trevor Klee
Links in Progress: Snakebites, Pig Hearts, and More
A round up of the most important things happening in biotechnology and medicine
Published on The Works in Progress Newsletter
Feb 3
The Battle for Better Air
A brief history of how our built environments were shaped by everything from flues and humble windows to cutting-edge HVAC systems.
Feb 2
Larissa Schiavo
January 2025
The Quest for Universal Flu Vaccines
Modern flu vaccines have an average efficacy of just 40 percent, and they must be revamped each year. How can we make vaccines that are “universal” …
Jan 26
53
The Gentle Romance
What the journey from AI assistant to full-virtuality can teach us about the nature of love.
Jan 19
Richard Ngo
Gregor Mendel's Vanishing Act
After his death in 1884, thousands of Gregor Mendel’s letters and notes — filled with scientific data and figures — were destroyed. What did the friar…
Jan 12
Niko McCarty
Stories We'd Like to Publish (Part II)
A sizeable list, covering everything from "The $100 Electron Microscope" to "A Brief History of NSAIDs." Come write with us!
Jan 8
Asimov Press
Edwin Cohn and the Harvard Blood Factory
How a chemistry “purist” built one of World War II’s greatest applied R&D laboratories.
Jan 5
Eric Gilliam
Asimov Press’ New Book, Written in DNA
Pre-orders are open for the first commercially-available book to be encoded in DNA and sold in both mediums. Learn more at press.asimov.com.
Jan 2
Asimov Press
December 2024
The Dangers of Mirrored Life
Creating mirrored organisms using synthetic biology could seriously harm extant life, a 300-page report claims. While the risks from mirrored life are…
Dec 12, 2024
Niko McCarty
and
Fin Moorhouse
Inside Job: Secret Histories in the National Museum
Discovering a secret bioweapons program in the Smithsonian archives.
Dec 8, 2024
Francis Crick Was Misunderstood
The Central Dogma is not a 'dogma,' and it has never been broken.
Dec 1, 2024
