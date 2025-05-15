Asimov Press

AG
1d

I wonder if you could put something like this in grant applications to get funding for reproductive tech, similar to how anti-aging scientists are sneaking in longevity research through pet longevity.

The pitch would be that you could unlock both standardization and customization for mouse studies, if instead of breeding lines you could create colonies from immortalized cell lines. Under this project, you could justify research into things like gene editing, oogenesis, and artificial wombs.

Phillip Muza
2d

This is a very interesting article, thank you! But I believe it might be a little bit too reductionist. Sure, we can assume that random mutations introduced into a generation of mice might affect the mice phenotypically - but we know that even without the mutations, biological systems are inherently stochastic.

The replication crisis is a by-product or even a consequence of working with biological systems, and believing that all genetically identical animals should behave phenotypically the same is wrong. I'm not sure how much of a contribution of random mutations would have on the phenotypes of these animals - but you are right, they should probably be sequenced more often. Which is what major mouse houses do anyway. For smaller labs, re-running experiments is incredibly expensive - both financially and temporally... if only they had more money then maybe the reproducibility crisis wouldn't be so bad!

