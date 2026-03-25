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Humphrey Gardner's avatar
Humphrey Gardner
41m

Everything I've had time to read from you guys has been superb. Now I'll have time to catch up with the rest! Thank you.

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Martin Borch Jensen's avatar
Martin Borch Jensen
31m

It made the world richer

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