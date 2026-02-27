Asimov Press

Alexei Gannon
5h

So true! I actually wrote some more about this topic in response to Dario's Machines of Loving Grace.

https://alexeigannon.substack.com/p/ai-wont-unlock-the-tech-tree?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=post%20viewer

A huge problem also comes down to the patient diversity of our clinical trials; if our dataset is mostly european, then AI will often fail to generalize treatments for non-european population. This requires clinical reform as well; I argue that getting rid of the "undue inducement" guideline which prevents us from fairly compensating patients would help produce more diverse patient populations: https://onethousandmeans.substack.com/p/equitable-medicine-requires-fair

Aida Mehonic
1hEdited

Thank you, I really enjoyed reading this article.

I have a question related to operational costs.

> As a result, Phase III osteoporosis trials typically enroll 10,000–16,000 participants and follow them for three to five years. The sheer scale and duration of these trials push costs to between $500 million and $1 billion.

Is there a magic bullet (related to AI) which can dramatically reduce the cost of participant enrollment and monitoring? Even if a trial may take a long time (because of the biology and clinical endpoints), can we make it so cheap to monitor patients that it makes a difference for investors?

