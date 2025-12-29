Asimov Press

Lawrence Leichtman
Part of the problem, really a large part is lack of funding. I moved our entire genetics lab to Denmark because they offered support and funding. We will turn out new CAR-T studies and applications in the future, just not in the US.

Philip Ashton
Great article! Interesting that you think that phase II is the highest impact phase for this kind of work in your field. I’ve done something similar for infectious disease clinical trials (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-10092-5), using pathogen genome sequencing. We didn’t find any “hits” for the clinical trial outcome, but is a relatively low cost high value extension of the clinical trial IMHO. But need the numbers of a phase III trial to do that kind of work probably.

