Asimov Press

Asimov Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Malcolm Storey's avatar
Malcolm Storey
1d

"Ancient and medieval sources describe a variety of possible tests to determine whether a person was pregnant".

I'm sure they would have said "woman"!! :)

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Asimov Press · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture