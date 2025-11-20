One of my favorite websites is called Read Something Wonderful. It’s a curated list, compiled by the Matter team, of essays from scattered corners of the Internet on all kinds of topics, with no particular theme.

Some of the essays were written by entirely unknown authors, whereas others were written by esteemed figures such as Steve Jobs or Isaac Asimov. None of the essays are newsworthy or timely, but all contain some evergreen idea or insight unlikely to diminish in importance over time.

While curation is a contribution that we often regard as less important or impressive than original writing, it is highly valuable. For one, it can lead readers to something they never would have found on their own.

When I first found Read Something Wonderful, I spent weeks sifting through its essays and “discovered” perhaps a dozen writers that I quickly subscribed to (and still read today, more than a year later.) In my planner, I marked a note to read two per day; my small way to spread their wealth over a longer length of time. I feared that, if I read too many essays in one day, they’d jumble together in my brain, and I’d lose track of some of the ideas contained within. (Indeed, I was following advice from another essay, entitled “Treat your to-read pile like a river, not a bucket.”)

Today, we are releasing our own curated list of essays about biology and science. Like Read Something Wonderful, none of these essays are “timely.” They are not arranged in any particular order and so are meant for patient perusal. They span more than five decades of writing, but there is, admittedly, a recency bias. And all of them contain ideas that challenge or excite or, in some cases, provoke disagreement. We’ll add articles to this list, or remove them, if that changes.

If you find an essay on this list that you really enjoy, we hope you will dig around and find more articles from that writer. Some of them first appeared here in Asimov Press. And if you would like to suggest additional essays, please email niko@asimov.com. Happy reading!

The full, updated list is available at read.asimov.com. Click here to view.

Wonderful Essays

Thanks to Joanne Peng, Willy Chertman, Alec Nielsen, Eryney Marrogi, Milan Cvitkovic, Xander Balwit, Shelby Newsad, Jacob Trefethen, Merrick Pierson Smela, Tony Kulesa and others for recommendations.

Cite: McCarty, N. “Read Something Wonderful (about Biology).” Asimov Press (2025). https://doi.org/10.62211/29jr-82kw