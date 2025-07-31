Asimov Press

David Wood
David Wood
1d

I'm grateful that Asimov Press revisits old, important results

saar
19h

Very nice article! Though are phages really "without contest the most successful pathogens on earth"? Surely transposons and other selfish genetic elements are strong contenders for that title... ;-)

