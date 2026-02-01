Asimov Press

Asimov Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randall Hayes's avatar
Randall Hayes
4d

It seems to me that a big part of the problem is the dichotomy, something that biologists have been wrestling with on the definition of life vs non-life for a long time. The desire for a clean simple boundary that allows us to conveniently discount everything on the other side of it sharpens these academic debates beyond any available evidence.

A spectrum of sentience makes a lot more sense to me personally, especially since as a science fiction author I feel no need to place humans at the high end of that distribution. I can imagine aliens or future humans who are a lot smarter and more self-aware than we are.

My last two columns for IGMS were about extending this general framework to machines.

http://www.intergalacticmedicineshow.com/cgi-bin/mag.cgi?do=columns&vol=randall_hayes&article=039

http://www.intergalacticmedicineshow.com/cgi-bin/mag.cgi?do=columns&vol=randall_hayes&article=040

Reply
Share
5 replies
Joseph McCard's avatar
Joseph McCard
4d

Cabanac correctly identified motivational trade-offs as one outward signature of sentience, not its generative source.

Cabanac correctly identifies where sentience becomes visible.

He misidentifies what generates it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Asimov Press · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture