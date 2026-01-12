Asimov Press

Metacelsus
In the field of chemistry, one notable methods publication is Organic Syntheses (founded 1921, and often known as Org Syn). This journal publishes protocols, and importantly, all protocols are replicated by an independent lab before publication.

"All organic chemists have experienced frustration at one time or another when attempting to repeat reactions based on experimental procedures found in journal articles. To ensure reproducibility, Organic Syntheses requires experimental procedures written with considerably more detail as compared to the typical procedures found in other journals and in the "Supporting Information" sections of papers. In addition, each Organic Syntheses procedure is carefully "checked" for reproducibility in the laboratory of a member of the Board of Editors."

This is quite unique for a journal, and ensures that Org Syn is highly trusted in the field. As my undergraduate advisor said, if you can't replicate an Org Syn protocol, the problem is you, not the protocol.

I wish biology had something like this!

Neural Foundry
Brilliant tracing of how the methods section evolved from essentially trade secrets to communal knowledge back to this weird hybrid we have now. The Boyle vs Galileo contast is really telling about how economic incentives have always shaped scientific openess. I've personally seen labs sit on protocols for months to maintain a competitive edge, then publish a methods section that leaves out crucial details (like incubation times or specific buffer compositions). What kinda sticks with me is the point about infrastructure making documentation easier, not just asking people to document more.

