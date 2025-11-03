Asimov Press

Asimov Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Metacelsus's avatar
Metacelsus
1dEdited

>The nucleus of such a fibroblast, which contains its DNA and transcriptional machinery, would be an oblong disk about the size of a 2x2 square block of hotel rooms. Remember those minivan-length human chromosomes? We need to pack 23 of these into the nucleus, or 46 if it’s about to divide.

Wait a minute. A fibroblast is diploid so in G1 phase it should have 46 chromatids (2n/2c). After replication it will be 2n/4c (92 chromatids).

(Great post overall though! This is helpful for putting things in perspective.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Asimov Press
BajoLimay's avatar
BajoLimay
8h

Excelente publicación! Felicitaciones

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Asimov Press
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture