Discussion about this post

Mickey McManus
8m

I love this article tho it seems to drift off at the end and doesn’t explicitly say why LLMs are not science and don’t currently seem to be able to derive mechanisms. Unless they begin incorporating neurosymbolic mechanisms (read mechanistic causal modeling)

R B Atkinson
2h

To be fair to van Helmont, since the empirical formula for polysaccharides (including cellulose - wood) is (CH2O)n, it’s arguable that the tree is mainly water.

2 replies
