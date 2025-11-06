Asimov Press

Linch
20h

Lovely article! Minor point:

"In 1824, when Carnot was just 28 years old, he published Reflections on the Motive Power of Fire and on Machines Fitted to Develop this Power, in which he aimed to determine the fundamental limits of how heat could be converted into mechanical work. This 118-page booklet, of which he printed 600 copies at his own expense, represents essentially the whole of his scientific output (regrettably, Carnot died at 36 years old from a combination of scarlet fever and cholera). Reflections was largely ignored until 1834, when the French engineer and physicist Émile Clapeyron highlighted its importance in his own work, Memoir on the Motive Power of Heat.¹"

I'm in a writing program and this paragraph feels a little clunky to me. In particular, I had to go back and do my own arithmetic to realize that Carnot died in 1832 until Émile Clapeyron picked it up. It's obviously not *hard* arithmetic, but it still took me a bit out of the narrative.

