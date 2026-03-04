Asimov Press

Asimov Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Dandyk's avatar
Peter Dandyk
1d

I love to read your detailed & well researched articles. THANK YOU!

Reply
Share
Olga Taran's avatar
Olga Taran
1d

I wish you have talked more about how important Liebig was to the raise of chemistry and chemical industry. He almost single handedly built it. The guy literally trained most of the world’s chemists in his shed.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Asimov Press · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture