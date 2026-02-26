Asimov Press

Andrew
15h

Hi Evan, great piece — didn’t know about Wu’s technique! While Sanger was definitely a multi-generational talent, there are two other people that have Nobels in the same field: John Bardeen (transistor and superconductivity; physics) and Barry Sharpless (asymmetric oxidations and click chemistry; chemistry).

Jack Twain
14h

Outstanding historical depth here. What's easy to miss is that the long-read shift (PacBio, Nanopore) isn't just a cost/accuracy tradeoff but a fundamentaly different structural genomics answer - short reads can't untangle repetative regions or large SVs no matter the coverage. I remember working on a plant genome de novo assembly years ago where Illumina kept failing near transposable elements, and PacBio data was the only thing that resolved it.

1 reply
