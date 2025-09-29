Asimov Press

I've had lens replacements with cataract surgery. I must have missed his telling me that during the preop briefing. I was astounded by the results. My vision went from 20/400 to 20/20 almost overnight. My vision is normal after living my entire life wearing thick glasses. "Life changing" is a very overused term these days, but for me it literally was. Hail science!

The history of this is fascinating. Loved every word of this - and very surprised that cataract surgery is the most common (I would have assumed wisdom teeth removal - was not expecting it to be the eyes!)

