Chileab
19h

What struck me most in this paper was Evo-Φ36: the model rescued a protein swap that normally cripples the phage. That feels beyond the PoC AI designed genome.

If genAI can consistently compensate for otherwise nonfunctional changes, then maybe an underrated advance here could be in making structural motifs from outside the local evolutionary tree accessible?

Perhaps turning previously impossible swaps into workable modules - something akin to a compatibility engine for synthetic biology?

Curious what others here think!

Chel Wilde
12hEdited

Thanks for this! What a fascinating read! As a cancer survivor, my mind always gravitates to potential cancer applications whenever I even see the term biotech or synthetic bio etc. Recently had a chat with a gal pal working on cancer research with engineered proteins and that, plus learning lately about everything that is coming from GenAI in the biology field is just getting me so excited for the future of medical technology!

