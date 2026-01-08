Asimov Press

Skipper
6d

There's no darwinian / evolutionary process at play amongst scientific funding because we haven't nailed down a way to measure outputs we care about. Federal grants are collectively incentivized to avoid "risk" and private capital is incentivized to create near term (2-8yr) commercial value, prob why all bio investments ultimately become tx, diagnostics, or die

If we could measure outputs of scientific funding we care about (semantic diffusion throughout literature, commercial investment in identified IP, derivative job creation, data reusage, reproducibility, or sth) you could create darwinian competition _between funding models_ and figure out how we can produce more useful knowledge with the same public cash

The problem is that now, basically all federal funding perhaps with the exception of DARPA is deployed under the same incentive structure, so it's not at all surprising to me that they produce similar results.

Bottom line, we should measure scientific outputs we care about and then test many, many more funding models against each other instead of staying historically constrained / ossified. You probably wouldn't even have to increase science funding to do it, just carve out 20% of total funding for dramatic new models.

Henry Lee
Jan 8

Great piece - the regression to the mean is real everywhere.

