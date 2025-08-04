Asimov Press

Asimov Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom's avatar
Tom
14h

Interesting article. Naive question: Is there any possibility that the transcription factors of gene regulation could be determined during DNA sequencing? If you know which genes are turned on then you would know which proteins are being produced. Any possibility nanopore sequencing, or a specialized variant, might possibly pick off the regulatory proteins as DNA passes through the pore?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Asimov Press
Paul Rudnick's avatar
Paul Rudnick
16h

Interesting article and interesting company! Single cell proteomics is indeed hard, largely do with the vast concentration range of proteins w/in a cell - much easier task if millions of cells are pooled. DNA scientists are fortunate to have PCR which will exponentially amplify target from minimal template - proteomics scientists have no such luxury. The other major difference is that proteomics sequencing efforts are not "de novo", meaning that the sequences must match a reference database in order to be identified in the experiment. That falls short when the goal is detecting variant proteins. There is a new DARPA program focused on the development of better "sequencing" methods for proteomics (https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/protein-sequencing-prose) which promises large investment. I am excited to see how that develops.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Asimov Press
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture