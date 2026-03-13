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Devon McCornack's avatar
Devon McCornack
17h

Love your writing style! Very aspirational.

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Xenobio
21h

I'm not in a microbiology per se lab, we just use E.coli for amplifying plasmids for mammalian protein expression. Do you know if commercial companies like Zymo, ThermoFisher etc include checking for phages as a quality control step for their competent cell products?

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