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The Peptide List's avatar
The Peptide List
19h

The cost math in this piece is the part nobody talks about. Rybelsus needs ~1,500mg of active drug per month vs ~8mg for injectable Ozempic. Even if you solve the biology with spirulina or engineered cyanobacteria, you're still fighting a 200x dosing gap driven by sub-1% oral bioavailability. Orforglipron might actually be the more practical near-term path since it sidesteps the peptide degradation problem entirely by not being a peptide. The real question is whether Lilly can get orforglipron's efficacy close enough to injectable semaglutide that patients accept the tradeoff. The ACHIEVE trials suggest it's getting there but not quite matching Wegovy's 15%+ weight loss numbers yet.

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Sébastien Simoncelli's avatar
Sébastien Simoncelli
1dEdited

What fascinates me here is the engineering mindset behind GLP-1 drugs. The biology was known decades ago, but the real breakthrough came from chemical tweaks that stretched a molecule’s lifetime from minutes to days. Sometimes innovation is less about discovery and more about persistence in optimisation.

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