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Krishnaswamy's avatar
Krishnaswamy
4d

The banner image used of an ape linearly transitioning to a human is wrong and misleading. Instead the metaphor of a tree with branching from common ancestor should be used. This is so widespread thanks to Google bringing this up image as the first hit. But I am surprised that a good article on evolution should use this misleading figure. Such usage gives credibility to the wrong image and further propagates it. Do change if possible and also refrain from using this linear image

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