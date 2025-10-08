Asimov Press

K M
6d

Among the pieces of equipment you list here, the one I think may have had the greatest impact on modern biochemistry and biotechnology is missing: the adjustable Pipetman. It's difficult to imagine how experiments could be done without it. It dramatically lowered the quantities of material required for an experiment; increased the number of time points and variable each experiment could test; made the amount transferrable continuously variable; and eliminated the need to put something in your mouth in the lab. If you've ever seen their predecessor (the Lang Levy pipette, or some other form of glass pipette) you realize how different and constrained research was before Pipetmen appeared.

Daniel
5d

Wow ... this is an amazing idea👍. Am excited to see how this will go down.

