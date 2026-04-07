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R. E. Keith, Ph.D.'s avatar
R. E. Keith, Ph.D.
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As someone who has had to swap over to digital ELNs due to the NIH directive, I really dislike the inflexibility that is touched on in the article! Especially for the specific software we're contracted with (LabArchives). I will often sketch out diagrams or brainstorm data interpretation messily on the page, whereas Lab Archives incentivizes simple text and file uploads. It's so icky, I have definitely ended up with the "waste book" paradigm already.

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