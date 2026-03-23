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Philip Ashton's avatar
Philip Ashton
2d

Very interesting! While coming up with new paradigms may be very difficult for an AI, surely it wouldn’t have to rely on “AI peer review” to test them.

If it was advanced enough, it could test whether the new paradigm explained more of the data than the existing paradigm (classic Kuhn).

Using AI to identify datasets/findings that seem contradictory under the existing paradigms may be a good place to start.

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Postindustriality's avatar
Postindustriality
2d

The hypernormal science pattern you describe applies beyond academia. Organizations do the same: optimize within the existing framework, measure faster, produce more - while the capacity to ask whether the framework itself needs replacing quietly erodes. The London Underground metaphor works in both directions.

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